Listen to Neil Peart Narrate Short Inspirational Film

Neil Peart’s voice can be heard narrating a new eight-minute inspirational short film, released five months after his death in January 2020.

The late Rush drummer and lyricist collaborated with DW Drums for the clip, titled Growth Rings, which is meant to celebrate “the way in which music marks moments in our lives,” according to a statement from the drum manufacturer.

“Just as the life of a tree can be understood through its growth rings, we can look at the milestones and eras of our lives and reminiscence of the songs and bands that resonated with us during those times,” it continues.

In the video, Peart speaks to how the evolution of popular music is similar to the growth rings on a tree, reflecting “the weather of its times” and embodying “the moods and movements that gave it context.”

“The songs of the 1930s speak of their time, but remain alive in ours — the great American songbook,” he says. “We cannot talk about the 1960s without featuring the music that reflected the era, and even helped to shape those times — songs of protest, songs of celebration.”

He concludes, “When you find that singular focus, the thing you were created to do, your art will take root,” over footage of Peart performing onstage with his Rush bandmates.