Watch Neil Diamond Transform ‘Sweet Caroline’ Into Coronavirus PSA

“Hands / Washing hands / Reaching out / Don’t touch me / I won’t touch you”

Neil Diamond turned his hit "Sweet Caroline" into a public service announcement about social distancing Saturday.

“I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think maybe if we sing together, we’ll feel just a little bit better,” Diamond said before launching into the acoustic rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”

Much like the popular meme that emerged on social media in the early days of social distancing, Diamond updated the song’s pre-chorus lyrics to reflect the new protocols for combatting the outbreak. “Hands / Washing hands,” Diamond sang. “Reaching out / Don’t touch me / I won’t touch you.”

At press time, Diamond’s updated rendition of “Sweet Caroline” has been viewed over 1.1 million times on Twitter. Diamond joins fellow singers like the Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Liam Gallagher to dole out proper coronavirus etiquette via their songs:

In January 2018, Diamond announced he would retire from touring effective immediately after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Six months later, the singer staged an impromptu performance for Colorado firefighters battling a nearby wildfire.

