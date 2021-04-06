Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Announces World Premiere

The previously untitled Broadway musical based on the life of Neil Diamond now has a name.

Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio, the producers on the show, announced on Tuesday that A Beautiful Noise will have its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre next summer in a limited four-week engagement. Performances will begin Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, and play through Sunday, July 17th, 2022, before the show heads to Broadway.

“I’ve had the joy of coming to Boston on countless occasions, but one of the most special was my 2013 trip to Fenway where I had the honor of being part of a moment of relief, unity, strength, and love,” Diamond said in a statement. “Next summer, when A Beautiful Noise has its first performance at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, and we’re all able to safely be in the same space together, experiencing the thrill of live theater, I imagine those same emotions will wash over me and the entire audience. Relief… Unity… Strength… Love… I can’t wait to share that experience.”

Four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch) will choreograph A Beautiful Noise, joining four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything), who is penning the book, and Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).