 Neal Casal's Final Solo Recordings: Listen - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Salute to Service: Panel Discussion on U.S. Military Veterans Advocacy and Support
Home Music Music News

Hear Neal Casal’s Final Solo Recordings ‘Everything Is Moving’ and ‘Green Moon’

Singer-guitarist, who died in 2019, is remembered in a personal video that accompanies “Everything Is Moving”

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

The final solo recordings of Neal Casal, the prolific solo artist and in-demand guitarist who died in August 2019, have been made available. “Everything Is Moving” and “Green Moon” were released Thursday to both pay tribute to Casal and raise funds for the Neal Casal Music Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to put musical instruments into the hands of kids and provide mental-health support for artists.

“Everything Is Moving,” which Casal began in 2013 and was finished by his friends this year, arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Ray Foley that compiles archival footage of Casal from various stages of his life. He’s walking city streets, meeting fans, and communing with nature in his favorite location: the surf and sand. The clip concludes with a flotilla of Casal’s surfer friends celebrating his life in a moving “paddle out” ceremony, poking holes in the song’s opening lyric: “I am just a shadow on the wall/One day you won’t think of me at all.”

“Green Moon” is a bucolic ballad recorded at Casal’s California studio in 2016. Like “Everything Is Moving,” it too was finished by friends in 2020. “There’s a place for you in time, to be a witness to something so divine,” Casal sings.

In fact, Casal was that witness. Along with being an avid surfer, he documented everyday life as a photographer. A stunning new coffee-table book, Tomorrow’s Sky: Photographs by Neal Casal, compiles his work under various sections: one is devoted to music, one to surfing, one to hotel rooms, and so on.

Related

Neal Casal
Neal Casal Music Foundation Launches With Tribute Album to Late Guitarist
Lenny Kravitz on Love, Anger, and Music

Related

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1999: Actor and comedian Robin Williams poses for a portrait circa 1999 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Robin Williams: The Triumphant Life and Painful Final Days of a Comedic Genius
Barry Gibb: 13 Essential Tracks

Jeff Hill, a musician who helped finish “Everything Is Moving” and “Green Moon,” says Casal’s art will live on for years. “Working on these songs has been truly cathartic for me as I continue to process the loss of my dear friend,” he says in a statement. “Neal writes in ‘Everything Is Moving,’ ‘I am just a shadow on the wall, you won’t even think of me at all.’ As much as Neal’s lyrics can be eerily prophetic of the tragedy to come. He was wrong; so many of us will be thinking of Neal for decades to come.”

The two songs are available for streaming now and will be released as a 7-inch on February 26th to further benefit the Neal Casal Music Foundation. Casal, who played with artists from Ryan Adams and Chris Robinson to his own solo band Circles Around the Sun, committed suicide at age 50.

In This Article: Neal Casal

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.