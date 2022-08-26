fbpixel
'A Safety Net'

Neal Casal Foundation Launches Fellowship to Mark 3rd Anniversary of Musician’s Death

The clinical fellowship will provide mental health and wellness resources to musicians and their families
Neal Casal Redferns

To mark the three-year anniversary of Neal Casal’s death, the late singer-songwriter’s foundation has launched a fellowship to provide mental health and wellness resources to musicians and their families.

The Neal Casal Music Foundation — started in 2020 a year after Casal’s death — has teamed with fellow non-profit Backline to fund the Neal Casal Clinical Fellowship. Potential fellows can apply for the position here.

“The loss of Neal Casal started a ripple, and a long-overdue conversation across the music industry which led a group of us to form Backline in 2019 to create a stronger safety net for musicians and music industry professionals,” Backline co-founder Jenn Glickman said in a statement.

“Since our inception, we have provided mental health services to thousands of people across the country. The Neal Casal Fellowship is a powerful next chapter in our story with the Neal Casal Music Foundation, and will help us to expand our reach and clinical resources in 2023 and beyond.”

Casal, a singer-songwriter who also worked with Willie Nelson, Ryan Adams, Chris Robinson, the Jayhawks and Phil Lesh, died by suicide on Aug. 26, 2019. A year later, a foundation was established in the musician’s honor, with artists like Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Phil Lesh, Warren Haynes and Billy Strings contributing to a tribute album to raise funds for the foundation.

