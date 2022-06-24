Ne-Yo Turns Up the Heat in ‘You Got the Body’ Music Video

Ne-Yo created his own private strip club in the music video for his recent single, “You Got the Body.” Directed by singer, dancer, and actress Teyana Taylor, the clip intercuts a pole dancing routine with footage of Ne-Yo performing the sultry tune.

“You Got the Body” comes off Ne-Yo’s forthcoming eighth full-length album, Self Explanatory, out July 15 via Motown Records. The single follows “Don’t Love Me,” which the singer dropped in May, and “Walk Through Fire” a collaboration with Yung Bleu released in March. The pair also joined forces for 2021 single “Stay Down.”

Last year, Ne-Yo released a deluxe digital version of In My Own Words in honor of the album’s 15th anniversary. The singer also released a documentary chronicling his life over the past 15 years since In My Own Words catapulted him to stardom. The documentary touches on his relationship with his wife, performing at George Floyd’s funeral, and his inspiration for making art.

Ne-Yo released his last album, Good Man, in 2018, featuring the singles “Good Man” and “Push Back.” He also served as a judge on the fourth and final season as a judge on NBC’s World of Dance competition show, and he competed on the British version of The Masked Singer, finishing as the runner-up to Josh Stone.