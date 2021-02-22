Ne-Yo Announces ‘In My Own Words’ Deluxe Edition for 15th Anniversary

Ne-Yo will be releasing a deluxe digital version of In My Own Words in honor of the album’s 15th anniversary.

Arriving Friday, February 26th via UME/Def Jam, the deluxe edition of the album will include six bonus tracks, including previously retail exclusive track “Girlfriend,” “Stay (Remix)” (which was released on the Japanese version of In My Own Words), two live acoustic performances of the hit singles “So Sick” and “Sexy Love” (with accompanying videos, filmed live from The Compound in Atlanta), and two instrumentals (“So Sick” and “When You’re Mad”).

Ne-Yo will also release a documentary chronicling his life over the past 15 years since In My Own Words catapulted him to stardom. The documentary touches on his relationship with his wife, performing at George Floyd’s funeral, and his inspiration for making art.

Ne-Yo released his last album, Good Man, in 2018, featuring the singles “Good Man” and “Push Back.” He released the charity single “Over Again” with Jamaican dancehall artist Charly Black in 2020. The singer just wrapped his fourth and final season as a judge on NBC’s World of Dance competition show, and he competed on the most recent season (2020-2021) of the British version of The Masked Singer, finishing as the runner-up to Josh Stone.