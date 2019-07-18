×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next 'David Crosby: Remember My Name' Review: Laurel Canyon's Lion in Winter Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear NCT 127’s Sleek, Summer Vibes on ‘Highway to Heaven’

New song arrives after massive U.S. tour

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nine-piece K-pop group NCT 127 have released their latest single “Highway to Heaven,” produced by the American pop duo Social House (Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” “7 Rings”). The single release includes an entirely English-language version of the song alongside the original version in Korean.

The single arrives on the heels of the group’s recent performances on Good Morning AmericaThe Late Late Show with James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Live! along with their sold-out North American Tour, “NEO CITY: USA – The Origin.” Like similar big-ticket K-pop groups, the Seoul-based act has become a runaway hit in the States, receiving “the Beatles’ welcome” in New Jersey, as noted in our concert review of their performance.

“I’m Korean, so I grew up around K-Pop,” said one teenage fan at the show. “It’s kind of mind-blowing because I don’t think there’s much Asian representation in America, so the fact that K-Pop and Korean culture is blowing up in America … that’s really cool.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad