Hear NCT 127’s Sleek, Summer Vibes on ‘Highway to Heaven’

Nine-piece K-pop group NCT 127 have released their latest single “Highway to Heaven,” produced by the American pop duo Social House (Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” “7 Rings”). The single release includes an entirely English-language version of the song alongside the original version in Korean.

The single arrives on the heels of the group’s recent performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Live! along with their sold-out North American Tour, “NEO CITY: USA – The Origin.” Like similar big-ticket K-pop groups, the Seoul-based act has become a runaway hit in the States, receiving “the Beatles’ welcome” in New Jersey, as noted in our concert review of their performance.