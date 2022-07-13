 NBA YoungBoy's L.A. Trial: Defense Points to Lack of Fingerprints - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lil Baby Takes Stock of His Unexpected Rise in New 'Untrapped' Trailer
Home Music Music News

NBA YoungBoy’s Defense Point to Lack of Fingerprints in L.A. Felony Gun Trial

Rapper has pleaded not guilty, claiming he had no idea the gun was in his car when LAPD officers pulled him over in March

By

Nancy Dillon's Most Recent Stories

View All
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Youngboy Never Broke Again performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Youngboy Never Broke Again performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Youngboy Never Broke Again performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Prosecutors spent considerable time Wednesday going over the FNX-45 pistol and $700,000 worth of high-end jewelry found in rapper NBA YoungBoy’s Mercedes Maybach during an arrest. The defense focused on what wasn’t found – fingerprints.

FBI Forensic Examiner Icel Kuznetsova, an expert in the field of latent print examinations, testified that she scoured the FN’s magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition but retrieved “no suitable latents,” meaning prints.

YoungBoy, whose legal name is Kentrell Gaulden, claims he had no idea the gun was in the car when LAPD officers attempted to pull him over on March 22, 2021, to arrest him on a warrant out of Louisiana tied to a different gun possession case.

Related Stories

NBA YoungBoy Scored a Major Win on First Day of His L.A. Felony Gun Trial
NBA YoungBoy Wins Again As Judge Upholds Key Ruling In Louisiana Gun Case

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
Risky Business: Every Tom Cruise Film, Ranked - Updated

“There’s no evidence based on any of your analysis that shows that Mr. Gaulden touched those particular items at all, is that correct?” defense lawyer Andrew Flier asked Wednesday, referring to the magazine and cartridges.

“I did not develop any prints on these items,” Kuznetsova said.

Under direct examination by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rajesh Srinivasan, Kuznetsova said the lack of usable prints was not unusual. She testified there’s only about a 10 percent success rate when it comes to extracting usable prints from firearms and magazines due to a variety of reasons, including “anti-moisture coating” on the items.

Gaulden has pleaded not guilty in both the California and Louisiana cases, which center on essentially the same charge: that he was a felon in possession of a firearm deemed off-limits due to his 2017 conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Louisiana case, set to be tried next, involves disputed allegations that Gaulden jointly possessed two guns when he was arrested along with 16 other Black men in Baton Rouge on September 28, 2020. After securing an indictment in that case, FBI agents began surveilling Gaulden in Los Angeles and coordinated with LAPD to pull over his Mercedes Maybach on March 22, 2021, to execute a felony arrest warrant.

Gaulden fled the traffic stop after one of the LAPD officers unholstered his weapon, his defense claims. A high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood ensued, prosecutors allege. Authorities ended up using a helicopter and a K-9 unit to find Gaulden about two hours later, hiding in a stranger’s backyard. His defense lawyer said during opening statements that Gaulden was unaware of the warrant.

But nonetheless, an FN .45 caliber pistol was eventually located on the backseat floorboard of the Maybach, as well as around $700,000 worth of high-end jewelry from Shyne Jewelers in Philadelphia and $25,000 cash, prosecutors say. Gaulden’s defense claims the gun was hidden under the seat by someone else and that their client had no idea it was there.

Now serving pre-trial house arrest after his release from jail in October, Gaulden appeared in court Wednesday wearing his GPS ankle monitor.

AUSA Srinivasan spent much of the morning leading FBI Special agent Andrew Roosa through a long series of photos showing the many luxury watches, diamond-encrusted pendants, chains, and rings found tucked inside two cases in Gaulden’s Maybach. Roosa testified that he also found Gaulden’s Louisiana state ID card, some of his bank cards, and paperwork related to his leasing of the Maybach just days before the arrest.

When it was Gaulden’s turn to cross-examine Roosa, his lead lawyer James Manasseh focused on other items in the car, suggesting his client wasn’t the only person using or being transported in the high-end vehicle. He also showed jurors a photo of three larges bags of clothing found in the trunk. One was a large shopping bag with handles from McDonald’s.

“Does this look like a bag that is for a large quantity of food from McDonald’s?” Manasseh asked, leading to an objection from prosecutors that was sustained.

Manasseh then showed a photo of a key card and parking receipt from the Beverly Hilton Hotel along with an American Airlines ticket receipt for someone named Deondre Smart.

“Did anybody investigate to see whose room that was for?” he asked.

“I do not know. I did not personally,” Roosa responded.

Manasseh then showed jurors an exhibit showing a receipt from The Boiling Crab restaurant also found inside the car. The long receipt showed the bill was $221.76.

“It’s for multiple items of food. Do you know who that belonged to?” Manasseh asked.

“No,” Roosa replied.

“Did anyone go and check out the cameras to see who ate at that restaurant?” the lawyer continued, leading to an objection that was sustained.

If convicted in the case, Gaulden is facing the possibility of years in prison.

In This Article: NBA YoungBoy, Youngboy Never Broke Again

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.