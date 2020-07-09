Naya Rivera of ‘Glee’ Missing After Going Boating With Her Son

Actress Naya Rivera is missing after boating in a lake near Los Angeles. According to local authorities, officials found the Glee actress’ four-year-old son floating alone in their rented boat on Lake Piru — in Ventura County’s Los Padres National Forest — on Wednesday afternoon.
“There’s no evidence of foul play at this point,” Captain Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, stated at a news conference (via the Washington Post). “This may well be a case of drowning.”
On Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office tweeted that the missing person on Lake Piru was identified as Rivera, and that the search and rescue operation “will continue at first light.”
According to CBS News, officials stated that Rivera rented the boat with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, at around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Around three hours later, past the boat’s scheduled return time, another boater discovered Josey sleeping alone on the boat’s pontoon. Officials say the toddler was unharmed and wearing an life vest, and an adult life vest was located on the boat.
Buschow stated that there are “a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size,” and that there would be “a lot of resources” available Thursday in the search-and-rescue operation for Rivera.
Rivera, 33, began her acting career at the age of 4 on the CBS sitcom The Royal Family and made guest appearances on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters and The Bernie Mac Show. She rose to fame through her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, appearing as a major character across the show’s six seasons. In 2011, she was nominated for a Grammy along with the rest of the Glee ensemble for their rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” She most recently was a cast member on the YouTube Premium show Step Up.