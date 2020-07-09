Naya Rivera of ‘Glee’ Missing After Going Boating With Her Son

Actress Naya Rivera is missing after boating in a lake near Los Angeles. According to local authorities, officials found the Glee actress’ four-year-old son floating alone in their rented boat on Lake Piru — in Ventura County’s Los Padres National Forest — on Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s no evidence of foul play at this point,” Captain Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, stated at a news conference (via the Washington Post). “This may well be a case of drowning.”

On Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office tweeted that the missing person on Lake Piru was identified as Rivera, and that the search and rescue operation “will continue at first light.”

According to CBS News, officials stated that Rivera rented the boat with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, at around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Around three hours later, past the boat’s scheduled return time, another boater discovered Josey sleeping alone on the boat’s pontoon. Officials say the toddler was unharmed and wearing an life vest, and an adult life vest was located on the boat.