Nav Enlists Travis Scott, Lil Baby for New Song ‘Never Sleep’

Nav enlists Travis Scott and Lil Baby for his new song “Never Sleep,” the first single from the Toronto rapper’s upcoming album Demons Protected by Angels.

The trio also dropped the lyric video for the track, produced by Tay Keith and Grayson with co-production from Mike Dean. Nav has collaborated with both Scott and Lil Baby before, but “Never Sleep” is the first time all three rappers have been on a track together.

“I been buildin’ up my legacy / Hundreds on hundreds, on fold,” the rappers proclaims on the chorus. “I been up so far, somewhere / Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go.”

Demons Protected by Angels, which is “coming soon,” marks Nav’s first studio album since his 2020 LP Good Intentions and his first release since the 2020 mixtape Emergency Tsunami, which boasted the Lil Baby-assisted single “Don’t Need Friends.”

The track is also just Scott’s second major feature of 2022, with the rapper and Future previously appearing on Southside’s “Hold That Heat,” his first guest spot since the Astroworld disaster.