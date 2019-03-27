Nav, the Weeknd’s Toronto Hometown Burns in ‘Price on My Head’ Video

Nav and the Weeknd address paranoia and ill will from detractors – particularly those found within their Toronto hometown – in their new video for Nav’s “Price on My Head.” The single is from Nav’s sophomore studio album, Bad Habits.

In the Kid. Studio-directed clip, a child lights a match as a mushroom cloud rises over the Toronto skyline behind him. That ominous opening sets the dire tone, where caskets are mournfully carried, fiery explosions pepper the landscape and a cross ignites on top of a church. While hanging with their XO crew inside and away from the chaos outside, the pair trade verses about users and hangers-on and others who “wanna see me dead,” as Nav sings.

“Price on my head/Got a price on my head,” the Weeknd croons on the chorus. “Night when I rest, with a knife by my bed/I’m so paranoid I’ma sleep when I’m dead.”

In addition to the Weeknd, Nav’s Bad Habits features Meek Mill, Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Durk.