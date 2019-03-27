×
Nav, the Weeknd’s Toronto Hometown Burns in ‘Price on My Head’ Video

Ominous song appears on Nav’s sophomore LP, Bad Habits

Nav and the Weeknd address paranoia and ill will from detractors – particularly those found within their Toronto hometown – in their new video for Nav’s “Price on My Head.” The single is from Nav’s sophomore studio album, Bad Habits.

In the Kid. Studio-directed clip, a child lights a match as a mushroom cloud rises over the Toronto skyline behind him. That ominous opening sets the dire tone, where caskets are mournfully carried, fiery explosions pepper the landscape and a cross ignites on top of a church. While hanging with their XO crew inside and away from the chaos outside, the pair trade verses about users and hangers-on and others who “wanna see me dead,” as Nav sings.

“Price on my head/Got a price on my head,” the Weeknd croons on the chorus. “Night when I rest, with a knife by my bed/I’m so paranoid I’ma sleep when I’m dead.”

In addition to the Weeknd, Nav’s Bad Habits features Meek Mill, Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Durk.

