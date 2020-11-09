 Nav Recruits Lil Baby for Shadowy 'Don't Need Friends' Video - Rolling Stone
Nav Recruits Lil Baby for Shadowy ‘Don’t Need Friends’ Video

Track highlights recent Emergency Tsunami mixtape

Nav enlisted Lil Baby for his dark “Don’t Need Friends” video.

The minimal clip shows the duo standing in front of expensive cars and collaborating in the recording studio. At various points, Nav raps in front of a projection of a thunderstorm over ocean waves.

“Don’t Need Friends” appears on Nav’s recently issued mixtape Emergency Tsunami, a collaboration with producer Wheezy. The record also features guest spots from Young Thug, Travis Scott, Gunna, Lil Keed and SahBabii.

Nav has been prolific in recent years: In 2020 alone, the Toronto rapper released one other mixtape (Brown Boy 2) and an album (Good Intentions).

In May, the emcee hit Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 chart with Good Intentions. At the time, he amassed 75.3 million streams and over 75,000 album sales.

Lil Baby, a recent Rolling Stone cover star, released his second LP, My Turn, in February. The record featured the singles “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove,” “Emotionally Scarred,” “All In” and “The Bigger Picture.”

