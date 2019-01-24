Nav, 88Glam Show Line Between Haves and Have-Nots in ‘It’s a Flex’ Video

Hip-hop duo 88Glam and fellow Toronto native Nav unveiled a gloomy new video for their recent collaboration, “It’s a Flex.” 88Glam’s 88 Camino said the Dan Le-Moyne-directed clip is centered around “fashion, decadence and dissipation.”

In the video, Camino, Derek Wise and Nav perform the gauzy, boast-filled cut in a room lined with red curtains and filled with extravagant objects. The clip also cuts periodically to the streets of Toronto, creating a juxtaposition that, per a statement, signifies “the fine line that exists between temptation and reality.”

“It’s a Flex” appears on 88Glam’s self-titled album, which arrived last November. The group is in the middle of their first headlining Canadian tour, which is set to wrap January 31st in Halifax, Nova Scotia. They’re also set to perform at Coachella this April.

As for Nav, the rising rapper released his debut studio album, Reckless, last May. The record featured guest appearances from an array of artists including Travis Scott, Quavo and Lil Uzi Vert.