Natti Natasha Relives Some Wild Nights in NSFW Video for ‘Algarete’

Whenever Natti Natasha gets the chance to go out, she relives her past “years of intense partying.” On Thursday, the Dominican singer released her single “Algarete” alongside a steamy new video, which was released independently on her website.

“It’s a song that I dedicate to those who, although they no longer have the same opportunity to go out like before, when they do, they have the chance to relive their years of intense partying,” Natasha says. “With this track, the nights in Paris really inspired me and you can feel the same vibe I felt when I first got the idea for the song.”

The Rodrigo Films-directed video opens with Natasha arriving at a club in a denim Diesel top before she’s seen dancing on a pole alongside some strippers. She sings into the camera about letting loose at the club: “I like how he works me, but in bed, he never wins, even when I let him take the lead,” she raps.

Some sexier scenes capture Natasha slapping a stripper’s butt before she escapes to a private part of the club where she dances on a sexy man who reaches under Natasha’s top. “If I get on the pole, he’ll throw $10,000” she sings as she shows off her best moves on the dancefloor.

Natasha was inspired to write “Algarete” after a night out in Paris months ago. Natasha called Mora from Paris with the idea for the song and created the going-out anthem. The single is a taste of what the Dominican singer has en route for her upcoming album.

The new single follows the release of “En Bajita” with Justin Quiles and Omar Courtz last week and “To Esto Es Tuyo” late last year. “Algarete” has a similar approach to her collaboration with Meghan Trainor Mama Wanna Mambo, which followed the two singers manifesting a night out. Trending Gwyneth Paltrow Trial: Plaintiff Scores High for Narcissism, Doctor Says Trump Asks Advisers for 'Battle Plans' to 'Attack Mexico' if Reelected Trump Indicted You Cannot Cancel Gwyneth Paltrow Because Gwyneth Paltrow Is Mother

“We were listening to the song ‘Papa Loves Mambo’ [by Perry Como] and I was like, ‘Yeah, but mama wants a mambo.’ I just compared it to dancing and going out and having fun,” Trainor told Rolling Stone about the song. “I was like, ‘God, I don’t remember the last time I did that.’ I bet every mom feels like that. I just want to escape and have a crazy wild night.”

Natasha’s last album release came in 2021 with Nattividad, featuring songs like “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G, “Las Nenas” with La Duraca, and Philliecito” with Nio García and Brray.