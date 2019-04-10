The National, Lizzo, Courtney Barnett Tapped for Summerfest

The National, Lizzo, Courtney Barnett and The Roots are among the artists set to perform at Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest. The festival, now in its 52nd year, runs June 26 to June 30 and July 2 to July 7, and will feature over 100 artists.

Brandi Carlile, Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, Chvrches, Taking Back Sunday, Jason Mraz, First Aid Kit and Rodrigo y Gabriela are among the other acts on the bill. Andy Samberg’s comedy trio The Lonely Island will also perform.

Jennifer Lopez, Bon Iver and Willie Nelson will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival in separate shows.

Tickets for Summerfest are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. A variety of ticket types are available, including single day passes and a “Power Pass,” which allows visitors entry for the entire 11-day festival run. Tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater performances can be purchased separately.