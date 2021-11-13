See Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Bring ‘The Future’ Songs to ‘CBS Mornings’

Fresh off the release of their new album The Future, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats performed three songs from the LP for CBS Mornings’ Saturday Sessions.

Performing live from New York’s Beacon Theater, the Denver rock outfit delivered “Love Don’t,” “Face Down in the Moment” and “Survivor” from their third studio album, the follow-up to their 2018 LP Tearing at the Seams; Rateliff also released a solo album, And It’s Still Alright, in 2020.

Rateliff and the Night Sweats wrote and recorded The Future at the singer’s studio near Denver with producer Bradley Cook.

“I look at the album overall as a big question,” Rateliff previously said of The Future. “When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

The album arrived last week, coinciding with the end of the Americana band’s long summer-into-fall tour that finally concludes Saturday night in Cleveland.