Watch Nathaniel Rateliff Bring Powerful ‘Redemption’ to ‘SNL’

Nathaniel Rateliff performed a powerful rendition of his hit “Redemption” during his stint as musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The cathartic track features in the new Apple+ film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake. “When I was first asked to write a song for Palmer I was told what the film was about and where the song was going to be used. The melody and the opening line came to me immediately,” Rateliff previously said of “Redemption” in a statement.

“But it wasn’t until I had a conversation with Justin [Timberlake] that helped me to put the song together. He said the film was about redemption. I saw that in the characters and did my best to add to the scene in the film.”

Later in the episode, Rateliff was joined by his Night Sweats for “A Little Honey,” a standout from the band’s 2018 album Tearing at the Seams:

During the Regina King-hosted episode, SNL announced that Bad Bunny would serve as musical guest on next week’s episode hosted by Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page.