Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Perform ‘Survivor’ on ‘Fallon’

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats stopped by The Tonight Show to perform two tracks, “Baby I Got Your Number” and “Survivor.”

Both songs, rollicking single “Survivor” and the more intimate “Baby I Got Your Number,” come off Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ new album, The Future, which dropped last week. The album is the band’s third effort and the follow-up to Rateliff’s 2020 solo LP, And It’s Still Alright.

Rateliff and the Night Sweats wrote and recorded The Future at the singer’s studio near Denver with producer Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Brent Cobb).

“I look at the album overall as a big question,” Rateliff said in a statement. “When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

In July, Rateliff released Red Rocks 2020, an 18-track live album recorded at Colorado’s scenic amphitheater during Rateliff’s series of socially-distanced shows.