Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Perform ‘Face Down in the Moment’ on ‘Fallon’

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats stopped by The Tonight Show to perform their song “Face Down in the Moment.” To showcase the mid-tempo crooner, Rateliff took center stage on vocals after kicking things off on the keyboards.

“Face Down in the Moment” comes off the group’s most recent LP, The Future, which arrived last November. The album is the band’s third effort and the follow-up to Rateliff’s 2020 solo album, And It’s Still Alright. Last year, the band appeared on The Tonight Show to perform single “Survivor” and the more intimate album cut “Baby I Got Your Number.”

Rateliff and the Night Sweats wrote and recorded The Future at the singer’s studio near Denver with producer Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Brent Cobb).

“I look at the album overall as a big question,” Rateliff said in a statement. “When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

Last July, Rateliff released Red Rocks 2020, an 18-track live album recorded at Colorado’s scenic amphitheater during Rateliff’s series of socially-distanced shows.

The band is currently on tour in the U.S. to support The Future. They will perform as part of Austin City Limits and Shoalsfest in October before opening for Marcus Mumford at Denver’s Ball Arena in December.