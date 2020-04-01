‘In My Room’ With Nathaniel Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff began the month of March kicking off his tour in support of And It’s Still Alright, his first solo album in seven years. Within weeks, his tour had been put on hold, as musicians around the country found themselves heading home and cancelling tours as the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

Rateliff did find time, however, to recently perform a few of his new songs for “In My Room,” Rolling Stone’s new IGTV series that features artists performing music from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

For the latest installment, Rateliff switched around rooms in his Colorado home to perform “What a Drag,” “All or Nothing” and the title track to And It’s Still Alright, three soft-spoken highlights from his new acoustic record.

Rateliff explains in the video that he’s been in the process of working on his new home. “I hope this finds you all well, safe, and healthy,” he says.

“I needed to make a record of songs like these that I knew couldn’t be on a Night Sweats record,” Rateliff told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Part of my whole process as a person is to write, and in order for me to get through whatever it is I need to get through and my own journey.”

To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

To support Nathaniel Rateliff directly, check out his official merch store.

Find Rolling Stone’s Instagram page here.