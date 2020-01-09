Watch Nathaniel Rateliff Perform ‘And It’s Still Alright’ on ‘Fallon’

Nathaniel Rateliff appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his brand new track “And It’s Still Alright,” which comes off the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album by the same name.

Appearing with his backing band, Rateliff let his acoustic guitar and crooning voice lead the way with the emotional number.

Rateliff will release his solo album And It’s Still Alright, a follow-up to Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats’ 2018 album Tearing at the Seams, on February 14th via Stax Records. The musician wrote the upcoming songs without the Night Sweats and told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that it was nice to go back to the beginning.

“I was always drawn to do a record that maybe no one’s going to love, but you do it because it’s important to you,” Rateliff said. “That’s what I really love about Harry Nilsson. He always just did what he wanted to do in a world where everything needs to be some sort of commodity for the industry. It’s nice to be able to just write songs because you’d like the idea of writing songs and being able to work through your own shit.”

Of the album’s title, he added, “It ties the record together. It’s a struggle to grow and you end up stranded on the ledge and burying people you care about. But when you really look at it, I’m still alive, everything’s still good in my life regardless of hardship and what’s been happening. So that’s what I want the theme to be, not ‘all or nothing.’ I want there to be hope.”