Watch Natalie Prass Play Funky ‘Short Court Style’ on ‘Corden’

Natalie Prass unleashed a smooth, funky version of “Short Court Style” during Wednesday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. The singer croon about soulful love over a taut R&B groove. “Oh, you spin me ’round, ’round and ’round/Had ups and downs/No, but I can’t be without my love that I have found,” she sang, as her band’s electric guitar stabs and drum fills grew increasingly complex. She even incorporated some enthusiastic twirls and played a whirring synthesizer solo during the instrumental section.

“Short Court Style” appears on Prass’ second LP, 2018’s The Future and the Past. She’s currently promoting the album on a North American tour that continues March 2nd in Nashville, Tennessee with her final opening slot for Kacey Musgraves, with whom she recently covered Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” The trek resumes with a leg of headlining dates on April 11th in Cambridge, Massachusetts and runs through May 4th at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta, Georgia.