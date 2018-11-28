Watch Natalie Portman Sing New Sia Song in Vivid ‘Vox Lux’ Trailer

Natalie Portman belts Sia’s arena-tailored ballad “Wrapped Up” in the vivid new trailer for Vox Lux. The actress plays a re-emerging pop star with a tragic backstory in the Brady Corbet-directed film, which opens December 7th in New York and Los Angeles before a wide release on December 14th.

”I’m so lucky to be with you, keeping me from my shadow,” Portman croons on the grandiose, piano-heavy cut. In the new clip, protagonist Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) performs the song at a memorial service for a late eighth-grade classmate; the track seamlessly morphs to a live performance years later, as the adult character (Portman) belts in front of a massive audience.

The trailer veers between flashbacks and present-day, showing Celeste’s manager (Jude Law) guiding her with some advice after the vigil performance helps launch her music career. “You and your parents chose me to guide you through this, so I want you to remember what I told you,” he says. “You’re just dancing in your bedroom, and no one’s looking at you, and you ain’t got a care in the world, OK?”

“Wrapped Up,” which Sia co-wrote with Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck), appears on the film’s soundtrack, out December 14th. Sia wrote all the original songs, and Scott Walker composed and arranged the score.