Nat and Alex Wolff Star in Whimsical ‘Glue’ Video

Nat and Alex Wolff have released a new music video for their song “Glue.” The visual was shot at the brothers’ house in Los Angeles during Covid-19 quarantine, directed by Jack Begert (Kendrick Lamar, Dominic Fike, Lil Uzi Vert), and filmed on Super 8 and 35mm film.

Alex Wolff states that the whimsical video was “super inspired by the styles of early Beatles, but also some of the more psychedelic, colorful spirit of some more sonically experimental and exciting bands like the War on Drugs or Tame Impala.”

“We love the verité feel of Seventies movies and finding magic in playing around, but also shouting and expressing anger and angst in the midst of the experimentation and fun,” he says. Fans of the brothers’ childhood Nickelodeon show The Naked Brothers Band will recognize similar goofy hijinks in this clip, with the brothers spraying confetti around the house and playing guitar using a vacuum cleaner.

“‘Glue’ is a song that tries to put words and melody to internal anxiety which I think is something we’re all experiencing right now as a society and culture,” Nat added. “Since we were kids, making music has been like playing in the sandbox. Even though the song touches on a lot of our mutual anxieties, there’s nothing in the world more fun or cathartic than playing music with your brother. We tried to capture that spirit of fun in the video.”

The brothers are also actors: Nat Wolff will star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, coming to CBS All Access this December, and Alex Wolff is currently in production on M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller Old. Alex Wolff made his directorial debut in 2019 with The Cat and the Moon.