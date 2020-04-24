 Nasty Cherry Contemplate How They 'Shoulda Known Better' on New Song - Rolling Stone
Nasty Cherry Details How They ‘Shoulda Known Better’ on New Song

Track had become a staple in their live shows earlier this year

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Nasty Cherry have returned with another throwback pop-rock single: “Shoulda Known Better” debuted earlier to fans during the band’s recent tour. 

On “Shoulda Known Better,” the pop-rock group examines a relationship full of red flags. “It was hard because I wanted it/You’re a true deceiver/I should’ve known better,” singer Gabi Bechtel delivers on the chorus. Musician Du Blonde created the bright, animated video for the song 

“‘Shoulda Known Better’ is a song about making dumb decisions despite knowing better,” the band explained in a joint statement. “We wrote it in L.A. a couple of months ago, at a time we all felt we were falling for the same shit over and over. The vibe of ‘Shoulda Known Better’ is the angel and devil on your shoulder, simultaneously shout-singing at you, and you’re kind of enjoying it.”

Formed by Charli XCX in 2018, Nasty Cherry began releasing music in early 2019. The band released their debut EP Season 1 last fall to coincide with the debut of their Netflix docuseries I’m With the Band

