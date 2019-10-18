 Hear Nasty Cherry Make ‘Music With Your Dad’ on Bubbly New Song – Rolling Stone
Hear Nasty Cherry Make ‘Music With Your Dad’ on Bubbly New Song

Charli XCX-formed band will release debut EP this November

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Nasty Cherry

Nasty Cherry have debuted their cheeky, ferocious new song "Music With Your Dad." The band will release their first EP this November.

Tsarina Merrin

Nasty Cherry are romancing your dad on the cheeky, catchy new song “Music With Your Dad.” This is the band’s fourth official song and will appear on their upcoming debut EP.

Produced by Justin Raisen (Sky Ferreira, Angel Olsen), “Music With Your Dad” has the quartet detailing their love affair with an older beau. They’re drinking whiskey and being gifted Cadillacs from the dad in question. “He just wants me/He just gets me/He just wants me/Oh,” singer Gabbriette Bechtel sings on the chorus.

Nasty Cherry were formed by Charli XCX and became an official band late last year. They performed their first show in Los Angeles earlier this year and have released singles like “Win” and “Live Forever” along the way. This fall, they are opening for XCX on select dates. Although no official date or name has been revealed yet, Nasty Cherry will be releasing their debut EP this November.

 

