Watch Nasty Cherry’s Homemade, Fun-Filled ‘Live Forever’ Video

Nasty Cherry have released their third new single “Live Forever.” The song arrives with a video directed by the band’s bassist Georgia Somary.

Guitarist Chloe Chaidez describes “Live Forever” as “a fiery smasher about being yourself and dancing through the sadness of life” while Somary adds that “it’s a spicy song about being unconfined and unrefined.” “Live Forever” features a buzzy, Eighties new wave riff with splashes of Nineties dream pop in the vocals and chorus. “I hope that when people hear this song they throw their hands in the air and shimmy with their girlfriends,” Chaidez continues.

The black-and-white video reflects the band’s goals for the song: much of it was filmed during a group trip to a theme park for Somary’s birthday. The girls put on temporary tattoos, make each other laugh and sing along to the song throughout the homemade clip. “I just wanted all of us to be seen as we are,” she explains. “We just went to a theme park for my birthday, ate a ton of fried pickles and filmed most of it there on our phones, as well as in sessions, and at Gabbriette’s apartment over two days.”

Formed by Charli XCX, Nasty Cherry is signed to the pop star’s Vroom Vroom Recordings. They performed their first ever live show earlier this year in Los Angeles and followed with a date in New York City. The quartet will next appear at Washington D.C.’s All Things Go Fall Classic this October. Though a date has yet to be revealed, Nasty Cherry’s debut EP will come out this fall.