Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash Rip Tennessee Lawmakers Over Gun Laws After Nashville School Shooting

Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, and Margo Price were just some members of the Nashville music community calling out Tennessee politicians over the state’s gun laws following a mass shooting at a private Christian school on Monday morning that left seven dead, including the shooter.

Cash and Crow along with Nashville singer-songwriter Will Hoge, all responded to Republican state senator Marsha Blackburn’s tweet saying she and her husband Chuck were “heartbroken” over the tragedy.

Don’t even. You vote against every common sense gun control bill that comes across your desk, you’ve taken over $1 million from the NRA and you rank 14th in all Congress for NRA contributions. Spare us the hand-wringing @MarshaBlackburn https://t.co/3IX0LqhQAQ — . (@rosannecash) March 27, 2023

“Don’t even,” Cash replied. “You vote against every common sense gun control bill that comes across your desk, you’ve taken over $1 million from the NRA and you rank 14th in all Congress for NRA contributions. Spare us the hand-wringing.”

Crow asked Blackburn to “please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down.”

If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 27, 2023

“Please let us, your constituents, know when you and Chuck’s hearts are broken enough to lead to action dear Senator,” replied Hoge. (Hoge blasted politicians’ empty condolences in the song “Thoughts & Prayers” after another mass shooting — five years ago.)

Isbell challenged Tennessee’s Republican governor, Bill Lee. “Something can be done Bill,” he wrote, “you just don’t have the spine for it.”

Is this what we want? Monitoring the “tragic situation” and asking for prayers? Something can be done Bill you just don’t have the spine for it. This must be what you want, because you haven’t done anything to prevent it. https://t.co/klWsCbhw0B — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 27, 2023

Price also called out Gov. Lee in a tweet that referenced the state’s ongoing spate of anti-LGBTQ legislation. “Can I ask you, @GovBillLee why you passed permit less carry in 2021? Our children are dying and being shot in school but you’re more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws?” Price wrote. “You have blood on your hands.”

Country singer Mickey Guyton couldn’t contain her outrage. “As a mother, I’m pissed the fuck off,” she tweeted. “Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven.” Trending She Escaped Scientology in the Trunk of a Car. Her Nightmare Is Far From Over The Debut Album From Boygenius Is Even Better Than Everyone Had Hoped Ed Sheeran Confesses: Tears, Trauma, and Those Bad Habits Trump 'Went to Waco to Bring Back Visions' of Cult Leader David Koresh, Democratic Rep. Says Editor’s picks

I try to stay off here for my mental health but for the love of God! As a mother, I’m pissed the fuck off. Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 27, 2023

Three children and three adult staff members were killed at the Covenant School, a private Christian school at Covenant Presbyterian Church in the southwest corner of Nashville. Metro Nashville Police Department identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman armed with “at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun”; she died after exchanging gunfire with police.

A school shooting just happened near my sons school. Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. Fuck you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) March 27, 2023

Nathan Followill, the drummer for Nashville area rock group Kings of Leon, tweeted that the shooting happened near his own son’s school. “Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman has his 2nd Amendment rights. Fuck you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA,” he wrote. In another tweet, he said, “Sending my kids to school shouldn’t feel like sending them to a war zone that they may not come home from. This is all so sad and nothing is ever done about it expect for thoughts and prayers from those at home cleaning their assault rifles.”