Nas Celebrates Black Culture and Beauty in New ‘Ultra Black’ Video

Song appears on new album King’s Disease

Nas celebrates black culture and beauty in his new video for “Ultra Black.” The song appears on his latest studio album, King’s Disease, which arrived last week via Mass Appeal.

In the Spike Jordan-directed video, Nas appears in his kitchen rapping over Hit-Boy’s beats — the song’s producer makes a cameo in the living room with a baby in tow. The stylish visual also finds the rapper hanging out in various areas of New York City interspersed with scenes of families bonding, and fashion designer Dapper Dan is among the cameos in the fashion-forward clip.

“We going ultra black, I gotta toast to that,” he raps on the hook. “We don’t fold or crack/Occasion we rose to that.” Later he exclaims, “Black is beautiful.”

The follow-up to 2018 studio album, Nasir, and 2019’s compilation The Lost Tapes II LP, the Hit Boy-produced King’s Disease features appearances by Charlie Wilson, Anderson .Paak, Big Sean, The Firm, Lil Dirk, and A$AP Ferg, among others.

