Nas, the Bangles, Black Keys Prep Pink Vinyl Reissues for ‘Ten Bands One Cause’ Fundraiser

Nas, the Bangles, and the Black Keys are among the artists that will be re-releasing albums on limited edition pink vinyl for this year’s “Ten Bands One Cause” fundraiser.

The annual charity event raises money for the Red Door Community — formerly known as Gilda’s Club NYC — which aims to provide welcoming communities for people battling cancer, as well as caregivers and those who have lost loved ones to cancer.

This year, Ten Bands One Cause will kick off Sept. 30 with pink vinyl versions of Senses Fail’s 2022 album Hell Is In Your Head and Jungle Fire’s 2014 effort, Tropicoso. Other forthcoming albums include a deluxe edition of Judah and the Lion’s Folk Hop N Roll (Oct. 7), the Allman Brothers’ Live from A&R Studios (Oct. 14), Colter Wall’s Western Swing and Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs and Turnpike Troubadours’ self-titled (both out Oct. 21).

Oct. 28 will see three major pink re-releases: The Black Keys’ 2003 second album Thickfreakness; the Bangles’ greatest hits comp, Ladies And Gentlemen…The Bangles; and Nas’ most recent album, 2021’s Magic. The final participating artist this year is BadBadNotGood, who will share a new version of their 2016 LP IV sometime in December or next January (an exact release date has not yet been announced).

Now in its ninth year, Ten Bands One Cause has helped reissue music from an array of artists. Last year’s slate included the Tom Tom Club, the Allman Brothers Band, Grandaddy, Primal Scream, and Bush. Other past contributors include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sturgill Simpson, John Prine, Run the Jewels, Modest Moue, and Jason Isbell.