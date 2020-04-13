Nas, Swae Lee, Anitta Tapped for 48-Hour Livestream Festival ‘Music Lives’

Nas, Swae Lee, and Anitta will partake in a two-day livestreaming charity concert, Music Lives, airing April 17th through the 19th and benefiting the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Billboard reports.

More than 35 artists from around the world will share performances recorded at their homes, including Trippie Redd, Matoma, 10K.Caash, Maxi, Kevvo, Elephante, Maddy O’Neal, No Suits, the Funk Hunters, DJ Pope, Eladio Carrion, Gigolo y la Exce, and Curtis Roach. Artist performances will be interspersed with additional content about staying healthy during the coronavirus pandemic from leading experts and artists.

Smack in the middle of the 48-hour event, the Music Lives fest will unite with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s One World: Together at Home digital broadcast on April 18th. That event boasts a lineup curated by Lady Gaga that includes Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, John Legend, and others.

Music Lives is being thrown by LiveXLive, a platform for livestreaming festivals and concerts, and TikTok.

“Community and connection are at the heart of live music, and it’s our mission with Music Lives to bring that heart to the comfort of people’s homes around the world during this time of social distancing,’ ” said Dermot McCormack, the president of LiveXLive, in a statement. “It’s uncertain how long these circumstances will last, and this multiday, multigenre festival can become more than a one-and-done event, [going] to an extended period of meaningful programming. Together with TikTok and these incredible artists, we’ll unite our global village with music.”