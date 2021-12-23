 Nas to Release Surprise New Project 'Magic' - Rolling Stone
Nas to Release Surprise New Project ‘Magic’ Featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier

Nine-track set executive produced by the rapper and Hit-Boy arrives at midnight on Thursday

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Nas is dropping a new project called Magic on Thursday at midnight via Mass Appeal. Executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy, the nine-song set includes “Wave Gods” featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier, and it will be available to stream and download.

Magic follows his Grammy nominated album King’s Disease II, which arrived in August. The sequel to 2020’s King’s Disease includes “Nobody” featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill. It also features collaborations from Charlie Wilson, Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, and more artists.

Earlier on Thursday, Nas shared his new project’s cover art and tracklist on social media. “Magic is in the air,” he captioned the post. “Midnight et brand new music to vibe to.”

In October, the rapper announced his new non-musical endeavor: Nas became the co-owner and equity partner in cigar brand Escobar Cigars.

Magic Tracklist

1. “Speechless”
2. “Meet Joe Black”
3. “Ugly”
4. “40-16 Building”
5. “Hollywood Gangsta”
6. “Wu for the Children”
7. “Wave Gods” featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier
8. “The Truth”
9. “Dedicated”

