 Nas Announces New Album 'King's Disease II' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dierks Bentley Picks Up the Tab in New Song 'Beers on Me' Featuring Breland and Hardy
Home Music Music News

Nas Announces New Album ‘King’s Disease II’

“Sequel” album to Grammy-winning King’s Disease will be out August 6th

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
nas king's disease ii

Nas performs during EMBA Fest 2020 at Oakland Arena on February 21, 2020 in Oakland, California.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Nas has announced King’s Disease II, a “sequel” album to his Grammy-winning LP King’s Disease that he released last August. The new album will be released on August 6th at midnight EST via Mass Appeal Records.

The rapper shared the cover art for the album on Thursday but did not specify the tracklisting or collaborations to be featured on King’s Disease II.

In March, Nas was awarded his first Best Rap Album award at the Grammys for King’s Disease. The album was entirely produced by Hit-Boy, with Gabriel “G Code” Zardes serving as co-executive producer. Additionally, Nas and Legacy Recordings released a 25th-anniversary edition of his landmark album It Was Written, featuring the original album tracklist along with bonus tracks “Silent Murder” and “Street Dreams” (with a bonus verse), which were previously unavailable on streaming.

In May, Nas was one of the rappers present to break ground on the site of the Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM), currently under construction in the South Bronx and scheduled to open in 2023. The project has been newly underway since the state of New York pledged to donate $3.7 million to the museum in late 2019. Public Enemy’s Chuck D will serve as the chairman of the museum’s celebrity board, joining UHHM’s chairman of the board Kurtis Blow; UHMM cultural ambassadors include Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash, and Fab Five Freddy.

In This Article: Nas

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.