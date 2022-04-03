Nas Finally Gets His Flowers — and a Standing Ovation — With Career-Spanning Grammy Performance

Nas delivered an overview of his career with a medley of turn-of-the-millennium hits and a recent single during the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Returning to the awards show the year after winning Best Rap Album for King’s Disease, the Queensbridge emcee opened his set by honoring the 20th anniversary of his 2002 album God’s Son, performing the singles “I Can” and “Made You Look.” Nas followed that up with “One Mic” — off 2001’s Stillmatic but released as a single in 2002 — before concluding his medley with “Rare,” off of his Grammy-nominated 2021 LP King’s Disease II. The “rapper’s rapper” performed his medley with an orchestra of horns behind him, and a pianist, alongside a guitarist, bassist and drummer. The medley showcased both the reason for his longevity as well as his versatility, with his effortless flow moving from the affirmations of “I Can” to the fiery, resolute “Rare,” earning him a well-deserved standing ovation.

After launching his career with Illmatic in 1994, Nas accumulated multiple Grammy nominations over the ensuing decades, but only received a trophy for Best Rap Album in 2021; Nas is hoping for a repeat at the 2022 Grammys as his King’s Disease II is also up for Best Rap Album at this year’s ceremony.

In December, Nas surprise-released his latest LP Magic, a nine-track collection co-produced by Hit-Boy and featuring guests like A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.