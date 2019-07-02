Nas Gathers Unreleased Tracks for Long-Awaited ‘Lost Tapes 2’

Nas will collect unreleased tracks from his last four albums on his long-awaited new compilation, The Lost Tapes 2, out July 19th via Mass Appeal and Def Jam.

The 16-track set will feature songs made during the sessions for 2006’s Hip-Hop is Dead, 2008’s Untitled, 2012’s Life Is Good and 2018’s Nasir. The production credits feature a slew of hip-hop giants including Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, RZA, Hit-Boy, Pete Rock, the Alchemist, No I.D. and Kanye West.

Nas teased the imminent arrival of The Lost Tapes 2 on Instagram last month, while on Tuesday, he shared a trailer for the record featuring a snippet of the Statik Selektah-produced song, “Lost Freestyle.”

The Lost Tapes 2 arrives 17 years after the highly acclaimed first installment, which collected unreleased tracks from Nas’ 1999 album I Am… and 2001’s Stillmatic. The follow-up was expected soon after, but the project was repeatedly delayed, thanks in part to Nas’ move to Def Jam in 2006 and then disagreements over the compilation with his new label.

So far this year, Nas has appeared on a handful of new songs, including Salaam Remi’s “Find My Love” and Mary J. Blige’s “Thriving.” He also shared a new solo cut, “NY Se Mumbai” featuring Divine, Naezy and Ranveer Singh. Nas will embark on a co-headlining tour with Blige July 11th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Lost Tapes 2 Track List

1. “No Bad Energy” (Prod. by Swizz Beatz)

2. “Vernon Family” (Prod. by Pharrell Williams)

3. “Jarreau of Rap” (Skatt Attack) (feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold (Prod. by Eddie Cole)

4. “Lost Freestyle” (Prod. by Statik Selektah)

5. “Tanasia” (Prod. by RZA)

6. “Royalty” (feat. RaVaughn) (Prod. by Hit-Boy)

7. “Who Are You” (feat. David Ranier) (Prod. by Eric Hudson)

8. “Adult Film” (feat. Swizz Beatz) (Prod. by Swizz Beatz)

9. “War Against Love” (Prod. by DJ DAHI & DJ Khalil)

10. “The Art of It” (feat. J. Myers) (Prod. by Pete Rock)

11. “Highly Favored” (Prod. by RZA)

12. “Queens Wolf” (Prod. by DJ Toomp)

13. “It Never Ends” (Prod. by The Alchemist)

14. “You Mean The World to Me” (Prod. by Kanye West)

15. “Queens Bridge Politics” (Prod. by Pete Rock)

16. “Beautiful Life” (feat. RaVaughn) (Prod. by No I.D.)