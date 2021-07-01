Nas, Freddie Gibbs, Cordae Team Up for ‘Life Is Like a Dice Game’

Nas, Freddie Gibbs, and Cordae have collaborated on a new track, “Life Is Like a Dice Game,” available exclusively on Spotify.

The song is adapted from a freestyle of the same name that Nas recorded during the Illmatic sessions back in 1993. The rapper had high hopes for the original track (it ended with the line, “When I finish the shit it’s going to be a hit”), but he never made a full studio version until now.

“Spotify pulled out a leak from the Nineties that I did eons ago and asked if I could resurrect it,” Nas said in a statement. “I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it — maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin’ the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie and Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it.”

Chery, the head of Spotify Urban, added: “True Nas fans are familiar with the ‘Life Is Like a Dice Game’ leak. I thought finishing the song would be a fresh spin on our Spotify Singles program. The original dates back to the Nineties but the concept feels more relevant than ever today, which makes it the perfect time to put it out.”