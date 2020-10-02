Nas, Fivio Foreign, A$AP Ferg Celebrate New York in ‘Spicy’ Video

Nas just dropped a new video for “Spicy,” a collaboration with Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg. The track comes from Nas’ latest album King’s Disease.

In the visual, directed by Jack Begert, the three hip-hop stars celebrate New York City with an on-location shoot across the boroughs, performing in a church and in front of well-known marquees like local Southern food chain Sweet Chick. Nas is seen briefly wearing a mask to acknowledge the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, although you won’t find many references to social distancing in this ensemble video.

Nas released King’s Disease in August. The album also featured the single “Ultra Black,” with an accompanying video that celebrated black beauty and culture. The Hit Boy-produced King’s Disease is the follow-up to Nas’ 2018 studio album Nasir and 2019’s compilation The Lost Tapes II and features additional appearances by Charlie Wilson, Anderson .Paak, Big Sean, the Firm, and Lil Dirk, among others.

Earlier this year, A$AP Ferg released the single “Move Ya Hips” in collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO. It marks the third collaboration between Ferg and Minaj, after 2017’s “Plain Jane Remix” and “Runnin,” for the Creed II soundtrack in 2018. The rapper has been teasing a follow-up to his 2019 EP, Floor Seats, titled Floor Seats II.