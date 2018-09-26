Nas Performs ‘Adam and Eve,’ Talks Moose-Watching With Kanye on ‘Colbert’

Nas dropped by The Late Show Tuesday to perform his “Adam and Eve,” off his latest LP Nasir, as well as discuss recording his Kanye West-produced album in Wyoming with Stephen Colbert. While the Nasir version of “Adam and Eve” features The-Dream, the rapper instead recruited Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste to assist him on piano for the performance.

Nas also sat down with Colbert to talk about his long career in hip-hop, his influences, how to stay fresh lyrically as he approaches his mid-40s and the unorthodox decision to record Nasir in Wyoming. “One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to, and it was the last place I ever thought I’d record an album,” Nas said.

“We were there and nobody bothered us, and it was a good time. Kanye is the kind of guy who needed to be away from everything to record, so he said it to me, I said ‘I don’t know, I’ve never been there,’ but I went there and it was a great experience.”

Nas also talked about spotting a moose while in Wyoming: