Nas and Wu-Tang Clan Are Taking That ‘N.Y. State of Mind’ Around the World

Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan will resume their co-headlining N.Y. State of Mind tour this year, with new dates announced worldwide.

The trek — which launched last year — will pick up in May with a run of shows in New Zealand and Australia, followed by a European tour in June. A new North American leg will kick off on Sept. 20 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and wrap on Oct. 22 at the Yaamava Theatre in Highland, California.

Tickets for the North American shows will go on sale March 3 at 9 a.m. local time (except for the final show in Highland, which will go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. local time). A presale for American Express cardholders for select shows will kick off on Feb. 28, while additional pre-sales will be held throughout the week.

Nas and Wu-Tang Clan joined forces to launch the N.Y. State of Mind tour last fall. In the months since wrapping that trek, Nas released a new album, King’s Disease III, while the Wu-Tang Clan stayed busy prepping for the final season of their biopic series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which premiered earlier this month.

N.Y. State of Mind 2023 North American Tour Dates

September 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

September 26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

October 1 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 2 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 4 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

October 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

October 8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

October 13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

October 14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

October 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

October 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre