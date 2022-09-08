Watch Nandi Bushell Face the Joker in Cartoon Network’s ‘Teen Titans Go!’

Nandi Bushell and her bandmate/brother Thomas will guest star in an upcoming episode of Cartoon Network series Teen Titans Go!. In an exclusive clip, the hard-hitting drummer and singer faces off with none other than the Joker, using her musical skill to take him down.

The 12-year-old phenomenon effused about the show and her appearance in a statement. “Teen Titans Go! has always been my favorite cartoon!” Bushell told Rolling Stone. “I love the funny humor! Thomas and I loved the show so much we covered the theme tune! When Thomas and I were asked if we would like to be in a show, I could not believe it was true! I mean, to become a real rock and roll DC Super Hero and get to fight the Joker in my favourite cartoon! Wow! How awesome is that! I love my episode, I think it’s the best one yet! Lots of funny rock’n’roll jokes!”

Last week, Bushell paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during a tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. During the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, presented by Foo Fighters and the late drummer’s family, got behind to kit for a rendition of “Learn to Fly.” In a statement, the young musician called it “the greatest honor of my life to have been asked to play at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley.”

Bushell’s episode of Teen Titans Go!, titled “Jump City Rock,” will air Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. ET.