Nandi Bushell Rocks Against Global Warming in ‘The Children Will Rise Up’ Video

Drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has dropped the video for her new song “The Children Will Rise Up,” which features Tom Morello alongside his 10-year-old son Roman Morello.

Written by Bushell and the younger Morello, the track aims to highlight the issues around global warming. Proceeds from the song benefit SOS Pantanal, which works to protect the largest tropical wetlands area in the Pantanal, South America. Environmental activist Greta Thunberg and actor Jack Black also appear in the clip. In the visual, Roman and Bushell perform the blistering track, which features a searing guitar solo from Roman. “The children will rise up/Our voices will be heard,” Bushell sings.

“I am not a scientist. I am an 11-year-old girl who understands the simple meaning of science, and while I’m not old enough to vote, I can bring awareness to this problem,” said Bushell. “I hope this song empowers young people to find their voice and inner superpower to speak out, and if we can all come together in unity and love, we can tackle humanity’s biggest challenge before it is too late.”