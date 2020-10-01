Watch 10-Year-Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Perform Dave Grohl Theme Song

Nandi Bushell, the 10-year-old drummer phenom whose friendly drum battle with Dave Grohl went viral, has penned a theme song for her rival-idol called “Rock and Grohl, the Epic Battle.” Her tune and the accompanying video follows a theme song Grohl wrote for Bushell last month.

“Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY! I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It’s called ‘ROCK and GROHL, The EPIC Battle!,'” she captioned the clip. “I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it’s been an HONOUR to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy! Thank you Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters.”

Honing in on Grohl’s “superhero” reference he made of Bushell when sharing his theme song for her, Bushell is seen wearing a purple cape and performs all the instruments during the video for the song as well as sings.

“Rock & roll’s my love/Rock & roll’s my soul,” she sings on the chorus. “Rock and Grohl will help me change the world.”

In addition to penning the music herself, she was able to record the song at Metropolis Studios and also worked with two producers, Josh Wilkinson and Joe Rubel, who taught her how to record instruments. “Being in the studio was one of the best experiences of my life,” she wrote.

While Bushell’s fun challenge with Grohl continues, Bushell has also interacted with other artists this year. She received a guitar from Tom Morello after posting a video of herself performing “Guerrilla Radio” in support of Black Lives Matter. She’s also garnered praise from Kirk Hammett for her cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”