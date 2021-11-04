 Nandi Bushell Pays Tribute to Charlie Watts With 'Gimme Shelter' Cover - Rolling Stone
Watch Nandi Bushell Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts With ‘Gimme Shelter’ Cover

Musical prodigy plays guitar, bass, keyboards, saxophone, güiro, and drums for her “most ambitious cover yet”

Dave Grohl-approved kid drummer Nandi Bushell has paid tribute to the late Charlie Watts with her latest upload, a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter”

“I wanted to do something really special for Charlie. This is my most ambitious cover yet,” Bushell said. “‘Gimme Shelter’ is such an incredible tune. I hope one day I get to jam with the Rolling Stones, too. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.”

While the 11-year-old musical prodigy is best known for her drum skills, she showcases her proficiency in multiple instruments with her “Gimme Shelter” cover: During the video, Bushell plays the guitar, bass, keyboards, the saxophone, the güiro, and, for a few seconds, the drums. Bushell also shows off her singing chops, looping the song’s trademark “Ooohs.”

Earlier this year, Bushell, who lives in Ipswich, England, challenged Grohl to a drum-off, a battle that culminated with Bushell appearing onstage with the Foo Fighters during a Los Angeles concert. The drummer has since released her own music, including the all-star “The Children Will Rise Up” and “Redraw Your World.”

In This Article: Charlie Watts, Nandi Bushell, The Rolling Stones

