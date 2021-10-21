 Nandi Bushell and Cartoon Network Team Up for 'Redraw Your World' - Rolling Stone
Nandi Bushell Inspires Kids to Embrace Their True Selves in ‘Redraw Your World’

Cartoon Network campaign features live-action animation in a rock video

Nandi Bushell and Cartoon Network have teamed up for a campaign called “Redraw Your World.” The initiative seeks to encourage kids to be true to themselves and have confidence that they can help change the world.

The clip features the drumming phenom performing “Drawsticks” — written, produced, and engineered by composer-artists Brian and Melissa — while kids and animated figures follow her beat as she breaks down walls.

“Nandi personifies ‘Redraw Your World’ in every way possible — she’s fearless, passionate, and quite literally marches to the beat of her own drum,” Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer for Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics, said in a statement. “ ‘Redraw Your World’ is our ethos in everything that we do, and these are the words we hope that our audiences can be inspired by to redraw their world.”

