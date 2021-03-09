 Nancy Wilson Drops Tender Ode to Her Mother, 'You and Me': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Piece of Me: The Best Britney Spears Books, from the Singer Herself
Home Music Music News

Nancy Wilson Drops Tender Ode to Her Mother, ‘You and Me’

Song is the title track to Wilson’s debut solo album, out this spring

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nancy Wilson reaches out to her late mother in “You and Me,” the title track to her upcoming solo debut out May 7th.

Co-written with longtime Heart collaborator and friend Sue Ennis, the tune opens with subtle acoustic guitar. Vintage footage of Wilson and her late mother flash across the screen alongside the heartfelt lyrics: “You and me/Mama welcome back I feel you here/Gravity/Always pulls us back together for all time.”

“’You and Me’ is a zero gravity conversation with my mom that exists outside of time and space,” Wilson tells Rolling Stone. “In the video, I used paneled mirrors to find the camera lens for a more otherworldly feel as if I’m talking to both me and my mom through the connection of our common DNA. Working with Sue Ennis on this song and on this album for me has been a great reconnection to the joy of creating new music.”

Wilson self-produced You and Me with first engineer Matthew Sabi. The album features covers of Pearl Jam’s “Daughter,” the Cranberries’ “Dreams,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising,” which she released last fall. The track “4 Edward” is dedicated to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan, Taylor Hawkins, and more guest on the solo debut, which she wrote during the Covid-19 lockdown. “I don’t know why it took me so long to do this,” she says of the LP, laughing. “Maybe I was stuck in traffic, maybe I was stuck in the Heart vortex of it all.”

In This Article: Nancy Wilson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.