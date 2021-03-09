Nancy Wilson Drops Tender Ode to Her Mother, ‘You and Me’

Nancy Wilson reaches out to her late mother in “You and Me,” the title track to her upcoming solo debut out May 7th.

Co-written with longtime Heart collaborator and friend Sue Ennis, the tune opens with subtle acoustic guitar. Vintage footage of Wilson and her late mother flash across the screen alongside the heartfelt lyrics: “You and me/Mama welcome back I feel you here/Gravity/Always pulls us back together for all time.”

“’You and Me’ is a zero gravity conversation with my mom that exists outside of time and space,” Wilson tells Rolling Stone. “In the video, I used paneled mirrors to find the camera lens for a more otherworldly feel as if I’m talking to both me and my mom through the connection of our common DNA. Working with Sue Ennis on this song and on this album for me has been a great reconnection to the joy of creating new music.”

Wilson self-produced You and Me with first engineer Matthew Sabi. The album features covers of Pearl Jam’s “Daughter,” the Cranberries’ “Dreams,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising,” which she released last fall. The track “4 Edward” is dedicated to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan, Taylor Hawkins, and more guest on the solo debut, which she wrote during the Covid-19 lockdown. “I don’t know why it took me so long to do this,” she says of the LP, laughing. “Maybe I was stuck in traffic, maybe I was stuck in the Heart vortex of it all.”