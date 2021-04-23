Watch Nancy Wilson Perform Her Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song ‘4 Edward’

Nancy Wilson’s upcoming solo LP You And Me (out May 7th) is a mixture of original tunes and cover songs, like Pearl Jam’s “Daughter” and Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising.” It wraps up with “4 Edward,” which Wilson wrote as a tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

“When Heart toured with Van Halen I asked Eddie why he never played acoustic guitar,” she writes. “His response [was] ‘I don’t have one.” I gave Eddie one of mine and he immediately wrote a song on it that stole my heart. After he passed, it hit me so hard I felt it was time to pay tribute to him.”

You and Me, which features guest appearances by Duff McKagan, Taylor Hawkins, and Sammy Hagar, is Wilson’s first solo album. She began assembling it after the pandemic hit and Heart’s 2020 plans were put on hold. “I’m not going to sit here and do a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle,” she told Rolling Stone in October 2020. “I needed to have a purpose and I needed to be creative.”

It was recorded remotely with bassist Andy Stoller, drummer Ben Smith, guitarist Ryan Waters, and keyboardist Daniel Walker. “We formed a little community,” Wilson said. “It takes much longer working this way since we’re all at our homes and not in a studio together.”

Other songs on the LP include Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Boxer,” the Paul Simon-inspired “We Meet Again,” and “The Dragon,” a song she wrote for Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley in the Nineties.