Nancy Whang, Gavin Rayna Russom Announce ‘Ladies of LCD Soundsystem’ Tour

Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang will embark on a joint DJ tour as the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem this fall. The two members of the James Murphy-fronted dance outfit will play 16 dates, starting October 18th in Salt Lake City and ending roughly six weeks later in Los Angeles. Additional shows will be announced at a later date.

Russom and Whang plan to pick local performers, focusing on women and non-binary musicians, to open each of their dates. In addition, the two plan to donate $1 from each ticket to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the U.S.

LCD Soundsystem’s last album, American Dream, came out in September 2017, debuting at Number One on the Billboard 200 with 85,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week. In addition, second single “Tonite” later won the group a Grammy.

Whang is also in another dance music ensemble, the Juan MacLean; the group released a new single titled “What Do You Feel Free About?” in June.

Ladies of LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

October 19 – Seattle, WA @ Eden

October 20 – San Diego, CA @ Bang Bang

October 25 – Ferndale, MI @ Grasshopper Underground

October 26 – Miami, FL @ Floyd

October 27 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

October 31 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

November 1 – Louisville, KY @ Gravely Brewing Co.

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ It’ll Do

November 3 – St. Charles, MO @ RYSE

November 8 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

November 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

November 10 – Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

November 17 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

November 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room

November 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720