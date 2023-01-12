Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Lead Music Nominations for NAACP Image Awards

Renaissance and Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers have earned Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar some big nominations in the NAACP Image Awards’ music categories this year. On Thursday, the organization announced the nominees for this year’s awards show, and Bey and K-Dot lead with five nods each.

Following closely behind are Chris Brown and Tems with four nods, and Drake, who has three.

Mr. Morale and Renaissance are up against Chris Brown’s Breezy, PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun, and Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location for the Outstanding Album category.

Bey is also up for Outstanding Female Artist against Ari Lennox, Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan and SZA. Meanwhile, Lamar is nominated for Outstanding Male Artist against Burna Boy, Brent Faiyaz, Chris Brown, and Drake.

In the general Entertainer of the Year, Mary J. Blige is the only music artist nominated for the award against actresses Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, and Zendaya. All of the nominees are women.

The awards show also announced nominations for film, television, podcast, and documentary, among others, in which some music artists are up for awards. Janelle Monáe is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Glass Onion, while Yola is up for Elvis, Doland Glover is nominated for Atlanta, and Jennifer Hudson is up for her talk show.

Fans can now vote through Feb. 10 for their favorite artists online. Winners will be announced on Feb. 25 on BET.

Below are the music nominations:

Outstanding Album

age/sex/location – Ari Lennox

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Watch the Sun – PJ Morton

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” Remix – Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R.

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Billie Eilish” – Armani White

“City of Gods” – Fivio Foreign

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

"Wait for U" – Future feat. Drake and Tems

Outstanding Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox – age/sex/location

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Chlöe – Surprise

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

SZA – S.O.S.

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. – “Good Morning Gorgeous” remix

PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott – “Still Believe”

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA – “No Love”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems – “Move”

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”

City Girls feat. Usher – “Good Love”

Future feat. Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled – “Big Energy” remix

Outstanding New Artist

Adam Blackstone – Legacy

Armani White – “Billie Eilish”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

“Lord Forgive Me” feat. Fat, Pharrell and Olu of Earthgang – Tobe Nwigwe

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

Outstanding Soundtrack Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan

Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) – Kris Bowers

Entergalactic – Kid Cudi

P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) – Various Artists

The Woman King – Terence Blanchard

Outstanding International Song

“Bad to Me” – Wizkid

“Diana” – Fireboy DML, Chris Brown, Shenseea

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

“Stand Strong” – Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

All Things New – Tye Tribbett

Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

My Life – James Fortune

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All in Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp

“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” – Tennessee State University

“Positive” – Erica Campbell

“Whole World in His Hands” – MAJOR.

“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Detour – Boney James

JID014 (Jazz Is Dead) – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

The Funk Will Prevail – Kaelin Ellis

The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni – Javon Jackson

Thrill Ride – Ragan Whiteside

Legacy – Adam Blackstone

Linger Awhile – Samara Joy

Love and the Catalyst – Aimée Allen

New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington

The Evening : Live at Apparatus – The Baylor Project

See all the NAACP Image Awards nominations here.