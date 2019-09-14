N.E.R.D Reissue ‘In Search Of…’ With ‘Electronic’ Version, Trent Reznor Remix

N.E.R.D will reissue their debut album In Search Of… with a rerelease that boasts both the “rock” and “electronic” versions of the LP as well as rare remixes and live cuts.

The deluxe reissue, out both digitally and a 4-LP set on October 25th, features the original European “electronic” version of the album, released briefly in August 2001, and the album’s American market rock-oriented redo that arrived in March 2002; the “rock” In Search Off… – which excised the album’s “Intro” and skits and found the Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo backed by the band Spymob – has been the readily available version ever since.

Both versions of the album will be housed in their own one 2LP gatefold jacket, packaged together with a 24-page booklet in a rigid slipcase.

Additionally, the reissue, available to preorder now, features four remixes and three live performances, all of which were digitally unavailable, including Trent Reznor’s remix of the hit “Lapdance,” plus concert takes on “Rock Star” and “Provider.”

In Search Of… Reissue Track List

